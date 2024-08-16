Rihanna: My mother worked in a perfume shop

Los Angeles, Aug 16 (IANS) Singer Rihanna shared that his mother Monica worked in a perfume shop and that she would get her testers when they were almost empty to try.

Rihanna told Vogue magazine: My mother worked in a perfume shop.”

“She used to always bring home the testers when they were almost empty, so there was always a bottle in the house. I have always loved this perfume,” she added.

Rihanna has long been a fan of the luxury label Dior. She was the house’s first Black ambassador, and a potential collaboration first started in January when the singer made her return to Couture Week at the Dior couture spring 2024 show.

In June, Rihanna flaunted neck-pieces by renowned Indian designers Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Manish Malhotra at a fashion event for her brand in Los Angeles.

However, a controversy filled the room as Malhotra concealed Sabyasachi’s design by cropping out his long necklace from the picture as he used only his choker necklace in the image, giving the impression that Rihanna wore his design.

The “Love The Way You Lie” hitmaker sported an oversized zipper jacket, skirt, and camisole in the hues of ruby. She completed her look with a three-drop rubellite necklace from Sabyasachi and a choker necklace by Manish Malhotra.

Sabyasachi’s necklace was made with tourmaline crystals with brilliant cut diamonds. Manish’s design was made in 18K gold and custom-cut rubies encrusted in diamonds.

Rihanna has been tagged as the best-selling female recording artist of the 21st century by Guinness World Records. She was also named as the wealthiest female musical artist.

She has achieved 14 number-one singles on the Billboard Hot 100. She remains one of the best-selling recording artists of all time. The 36-year-old found mainstream recognition following the release of her first two studio albums, “Music of the Sun” in 2005 and “A Girl Like Me” in 2006.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.