Perth Scorchers rope in NZ captain Sophie Devine for next two WBBL seasons

New Delhi, Aug 16 (IANS) Perth Scorchers have roped in New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine for the next two seasons of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) under the league’s pre-draft signing rule.

She also becomes the first player signed by the Scorchers – whether male or female - under the pre-draft ruling by the league for overseas players. Sophie had a great WBBL season last year, smashing 489 runs at an average of 37.61, including hitting a century against Brisbane Heat. She also picked 14 wickets with her seam-bowling efforts.

"I'm absolutely stoked to be returning to the Scorchers for the next two seasons. For me, coming back to Perth was a no brainer. I have built such a special connection with the players and staff over the past four seasons, and I couldn’t imagine playing anywhere else.

"Winning the WBBL 7 title in front of our fans at Optus Stadium will always be a special memory for me, and something the whole group is incredibly motivated to achieve again. Last season didn’t finish the way we would have liked, but I know we have the talent and confidence within the playing group to make WBBL|10 one to remember," said Sophie in a statement.

Sophie is Scorchers’ third highest run-getter with 1573 runs at 34.19 from 55 games, which is just behind Beth Mooney (2089) and Elyse Villani (1706). She was also named captain of the WBBL Team of the Tournament for the second time last season.

"We’re obviously thrilled that Soph will be part of our Scorchers squad for the next two seasons, she has brought so much value on and off the field during her time with us and continues to be an incredible leader for this group.

"From a list management perspective, she is one of the premium allrounders in the Women’s game, so locking her into a multi-year deal was a straightforward decision. She produced several standout performances for us last season and she was a key reason behind our return to the finals, we can’t wait to welcome her back into the fold this year," said Kade Harvey, Scorchers General Manager – High Performance Cricket and Elite Teams.

Scorchers also got powerful batter Mikayla Hinkley from the Brisbane Heat, while extended the contract of leg-spinner Alana King for another three seasons. They will begin their WBBL season ten campaign with a prime-time clash against Melbourne Stars at the WACA Ground on October 27.

Perth Scorchers WBBL squad (so far): Chloe Ainsworth, Stella Campbell, Piepa Cleary, Maddy Darke, Sophie Devine (New Zealand), Mikayla Hinkley, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Chloe Piparo

