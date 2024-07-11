SSC Constable Results 2024 Released: Check Details

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the results of the Constable/Rifleman (GD) recruitment written examination (CBT) for 46,617 posts, held on July 10.

Alongside the results, the final answer key has also been published. Candidates who have passed the written exam will soon be required to undergo a Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and a Physical Standard Test (PST). Successful candidates from the PET/PST will then proceed to medical examinations and certificate verification.

For Results Click Here: https://ssc.nic.in/