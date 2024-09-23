September 25: Holiday for schools, colleges in Bihar for Jitiya!

The Bihar government declares a holiday on September 25 for all schools state-wide as the Jitiya festival. This will ensure that every student and staff member joins their families to mark the day. Jitiya, otherwise spelt as Jitiya or Jimutavahana, is an essential festival that occurs mainly in Bihar and parts of eastern India.

Jitiya is kept to keep the sacred bond of brother and sister pure and blessed. On this auspicious day, sisters abstain from food and pray for their brother's long life and good health. The brothers, on the other hand, give gifts and sweets to their sisters. In Bihar's folk and social lives, the festival has great significance for sibling love and family bonding.

In fact, with the declaration of the holiday, schools in Bihar will close on September 25, so students can now celebrate the said day without thinking about classes. Schools will reopen as usual on September 26. This decision by the government will undoubtedly bring immense joy and relief to students, teachers, and employees, and they will wholeheartedly attend the celebration of Jitiya.

