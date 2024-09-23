Tirupati Laddu Controversy: Petition Filed in Supreme Court

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court regarding the Tirumala Laddoo controversy. The petitioner, Suresh Khanderao, has requested a detailed investigation into the alleged adulteration of ghee used in the preparation of the sacred laddoos. The petition calls for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or other central government agencies to lead the probe. Additionally, it asks for the appointment of a retired Supreme Court judge to oversee the management of temples across the country.

Earlier, Rajya Sabha member YV Subbareddy, represented by senior advocate Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy, had urged the Andhra Pradesh High Court to order an inquiry by a sitting judge to uncover the facts regarding the adulteration claims. Should a sitting judge not be available, the petition requested the formation of a special committee to investigate the matter and bring out the truth.

In light of this, Sudhakar Reddy expressed their intention to file a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) and requested Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice Cheemalapati Ravi to hear the case. He stressed the importance of getting to the truth behind the allegations surrounding the ghee used in the laddoo preparation, as many people were making claims without proper knowledge. The petitioners emphasized that this issue affects the sentiments of millions of devotees around the world, making it crucial to uncover the facts.

In response, the bench stated that they would hear the PIL on Wednesday and suggested filing the petition by then for further consideration.

