September 23: Holiday for schools and colleges here!

The Haryana government declared Monday, September 23, to be a public holiday in honour of Shaheedi Diwas. Due to this, all state-wide educational institutions, including colleges, coaching centres, and government and private schools, would be closed on this day. The holiday was declared as part of a notification that the state government sent out the previous year, designating particular dates as public holidays in all Haryana administration government agencies. Shaheedi Diwas is celebrated in remembrance of the martyrs who gave their lives in defence of the country, and it has great historical and cultural significance in the area.

Educational institutions, including colleges, coaching centres, and schools, are impacted by the shutdown. Businesses in the public and private sectors will be closed on this holiday. On Tuesday, September 24, 2024, all of the state's educational institutions, including those in Faridabad and Gurgaon, are expected to reopen and resume regular classes.

