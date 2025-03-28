Mahavir Jayanti Holiday: Schools, Banks to Close on April 10, 2025 in These States

Thursday, 10 April 2025, will be observed as a public holiday in several states across India to celebrate Mahavir Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, the 24th and last Tirthankara of Jainism. The festival is recognized as an official holiday in the following states:

Karnataka

Rajasthan

Delhi

Haryana

Maharashtra

Uttar Pradesh

Tamil Nadu

Madhya Pradesh

Punjab

Jain temples witness large gatherings of devotees who offer prayers and perform ritualistic bathing of Lord Mahavir’s idol. Many followers observe fasts and engage in acts of charity, including feeding the poor and supporting animal welfare initiatives. In major cities, cultural programs and lectures on Jain philosophy are organized, highlighting Lord Mahavir’s messages of non-violence, truth, and self-discipline. As an important religious observance, the holiday provides an opportunity for people to reflect on the teachings of Jainism and their relevance in today’s world. The closure of institutions and businesses in states where it is recognized as a public holiday ensures that communities can fully participate in the celebrations without disruptions. Mahavir Jayanti remains a moment of spiritual reflection and social harmony, reinforcing values that continue to inspire millions of followers across the country.