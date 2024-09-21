Heavy Rains Alert in Telangana for next 3 Days: Holidays for Schools, Colleges Likely

September 21, Hyderabad:

Heavy rains have returned to Telangana. Since Friday afternoon, moderate showers have been reported across several regions. Hyderabad also witnessed a downpour late Friday night (September 20). Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has indicated that the state is likely to experience heavy rains for the next three days, issuing a yellow alert for multiple districts.

In Hyderabad, rains began early Saturday morning and have been continuing in various parts. Over the next three days (September 22, 23, 24), heavy rainfall is expected in several districts of Telangana. On Saturday, districts like Kothagudem, Nirmal, Asifabad, Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Adilabad, and Mancherial are expected to receive heavy showers, according to the weather department.

Similarly, on Sunday, Nirmal, Jagityal, Nizamabad, Adilabad, Mancherial, Sangareddy, Medak, Mahbubnagar, Asifabad, Vikarabad, and Sircilla districts are forecasted to experience heavy rainfall.

For Monday, the Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rains in parts of Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Nirmal, Mahabubabad, Suryapet, Kothagudem, Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medak, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Mahbubnagar, Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool, Gadwal, Narayanpet, Adilabad, Mancherial, and Asifabad.