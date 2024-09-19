September 19: Holiday for schools, colleges in UP in these districts!

A few districts in Uttar Pradesh will have their schools closed today, September 19 due to the continuous rain. According to the local media, the UP government has decided to declare a vacation in four districts altogether due to the rains and weather forecast. Hapur, Shamli, Bulandshahr, and Meerut districts have declared holidays from school. Today is a holiday for even colleges and other educational institutions.

According to the Meteorological Department's report, DM has ordered a holiday, according to Meerut Education Officer Asha Chaudhary. All public and private schools, from kindergarten through the twelfth grade, will be closed.

Exams that were supposed to be conducted today, September 19, have been postponed. Students should contact their schools for updated exam schedules. A number of schools are administering pre-board exams and unit tests this month.

