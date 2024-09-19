Is September 21 a holiday for schools, colleges? Find out here!

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an order for rain to hit Andhra Pradesh once again. A report says that there is a high chance of a cyclone due to low pressures in the Bay of Bengal. Several districts of AP, like Krishna, West Godavari, and Guntur, are under alert. IMD added that there might be heavy rains with thunderstorms and lightning. Though there is no alert for floods, it is still not predictable.

After the rain alert, everyone wondered whether schools and colleges would get any holiday. But it seems like the government has yet to make any plans for additional holidays, as the schools and colleges already had continuous holidays in the first half of September. Schools are already closed from September 15 to September 17, with special occasions and Sundays. So, there is no holiday on September 21.

