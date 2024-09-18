TG DSC 2024: Results date announced, Details Inside

There is still debate regarding the DSC-2024 test answer keys. The results are being disclosed, and the authorities are fixing mistakes in the keys.

Candidates who took the test are looking forward to the DSC 2024 results. Both the final and preliminary answer keys are currently available. Controversy regarding the answer keys and the way the DSC-2024 examinations were administered has persisted. The authorities are scheduling the release of the results today or tomorrow, September 18 or September 19 and fixing errors in the keys.

The School Education Department said that the exam results will be released shortly with the publication of the final key. Some applicants claimed that they had trouble submitting information online, such as marks, hall ticket numbers, and courses, and that they had forgotten to register their TET results in the DSC application. The agency established a two-day duration for candidates to alter their TET information in response to these inquiries. Following this procedure, the results of the DSC and the TET will be combined to create a General Ranking List.

TS DSC 2024 Vacancies List :

Physical Education Teacher: 182

SGT, Secondary Grade Teacher: 6508

School Assistant: 2629

Language Pandits: 727

Special Education Teachers in Primary Level: 796

Special Education Teachers in Upper Primary/Secondary Level in Government and Local Body Schools: 220

