September 18: Holiday for Schools, Colleges Here!

The Maharashtra government has changed the public holiday for Eid-e-Milad. In light of this change, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced that the bank holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act will be shifted from September 16 to September 18.

As a result of the holiday on September 18, there will be no transactions or settlements related to government securities, foreign exchange, money market, or rupee interest rate derivatives on that day. The RBI has confirmed that all these transactions will resume as usual on September 19.

Eid-e-Milad, which marks the birth of Prophet Muhammad, is a significant celebration for Muslims. It is also known as Nabi Day, Mawlid, or Prophet’s Birthday. In India, it is observed as a public holiday, and Muslims around the world celebrate this occasion with great joy.

The holiday applies not only in Maharashtra but also in Gujarat, Mizoram, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Manipur, Jammu, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand. While Maharashtra observes the holiday on September 18, other states will follow the holiday on September 16. Therefore, those planning to visit the bank for urgent matters should check the holiday schedule and complete their tasks accordingly. However, online banking services will remain available.