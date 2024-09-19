September 19: Eid Milad-un-Nabi Procession, Traffic Diversions in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, 19th September 2024: The Hyderabad City Police has issued a traffic advisory in anticipation of the Milad-un-Nabi Peace Procession, scheduled to take place on 19th September 2024, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.. The procession marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammed (S.A.W.) and will see participation from the Muslim community through several major routes in the city.

In order to ensure smooth flow of traffic and minimize disruptions, the police have arranged for diversions and stoppages at various locations along the procession routes.

Main Procession Routes

The primary processions will originate from the following locations and proceed towards their respective endpoints:

From Falaknuma to Volta Hotel

From Yahiya Pasha Dargah to Volta Hotel

From Mecca Masjid to Haj House, Nampally

From Mecca Masjid to Volta Hotel

From Pattarghatti to Alijah Kotla

In addition, smaller processions from other commissionerates will join the main procession at designated points.

Main Traffic Diversion Points

Traffic will be regulated, stopped, or diverted at the following locations between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. on 19th September, based on the movement of the processions:

MBNR X Road – Diversions towards Kandikalgate, Phisalbanda, and Old Kurnool Road.

Engine Bowli – Traffic will be redirected towards Goshala and Syed Quadri Chaman Road.

Shamsheergunj – Vehicles will be diverted towards Kalapather ‘Y’ Junction and Ali Nagar, Jahanuma.

Nagulchintha – Movement will be diverted towards Lal Darwaza Temple, Chatrinaka, and Sudha Talkies, Deccan Hotel.

Rajesh Medical Hall – Diversions towards Khilwat and Akkanna Madanna Temple, Moghalpura.

Hari Bowli – Traffic will be redirected towards Ashoka Pillar and Mohammed Shukur Mosque, via Sudha Library.

Volga Hotel – Diversions towards Fathedarwaza and Khilwat.

Armaan Hotel – Traffic will be redirected towards Etebar Chowk.

Sheer Bhatil Kaman – Diversions toward Mitti ka Sher and Ghansi Mandi.

Madina – Traffic will be diverted towards City College, Afzalgunj Bridge, and Shivaji Bridge.

SBH Lane – Diversions towards the HUDA office.

Etebar Chowk – Traffic will be redirected towards Yakuthpura, Kali Kaman, Hafeez Danka Mosque, Bhavani Nagar, and Talabkatta areas.

Key Procession Route

The main procession will start at Syed Quadri Chaman, Gulam Murtuza Colony, Falaknuma, and move through Falaknuma X Roads, Aliabad X Roads, Lal Darwaza X Roads, Charminar, Gulzar House, Madina, Nayapool Bridge, Salarjung Museum, Salajung Rotary, Purani Haveli, Etebar Chowk, finally concluding at Volta Hotel, Bibi Bazar.

Public Advisory

Citizens are advised to take alternate routes to avoid delays and inconvenience. The Hyderabad Traffic Police urges the public to cooperate by avoiding the above-mentioned routes and following the diversions. In case of any travel difficulties or queries, commuters can reach out to the Hyderabad Traffic Police Helpline at 9010203626.

Issued by:

(P. Viswa Prasad, IPS)

Addl. Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Hyderabad.

