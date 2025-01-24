School Holidays in February 2025: Complete List

The vibrancy of February 2025 is about to set in for India as the country prepares itself to celebrate an array of festivals and cultural events. The month is a testimonial to the country's rich tradition and heritage since every festival offers an opportunity to look back at the values and customs we follow.

For students and families, February 2025 is also a month of school holidays, with several significant festivals and events lined up. In this article, we will take a closer look at the school holidays in February 2025, and explore the significance of each festival.

Vasant Panchami: Welcoming Spring

The month of February begins with Vasant Panchami on February 2, 2025. This marks the beginning of the spring season and falls on the same day as the goddess of knowledge and wisdom-Goddess Saraswati. People wear yellow outfits, perform rituals, and seek blessings for knowledge and prosperity.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti-Guru of equality and unity

Guru Ravidas Jayanti is celebrated on February 12, 2025, the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas, a 15th-century saint and social reformer. This festival is a symbol of the teaching of equality and unity by Guru Ravidas and is celebrated through kirtans, processions, and community gatherings.

Shivaji Jayanti: Honoring Courage and Leadership

Shivaji Jayanti, the birthday of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the great Maratha warrior king, is on February 19, 2025. The festival is celebrated with cultural events, patriotic songs, and tributes to Shivaji's legacy of courage and leadership.

Maha Shivaratri: A Night of Divine Union

The month concludes with Maha Shivaratri on February 26, 2025. The significant Hindu festival is celebrated with the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Devotees fast and perform night-long prayers, seek blessings at temples on this day, and much more.

Importance of Knowing School Holiday Calendar

Knowing the school holiday calendar is important for families to effectively plan their schedules. The holidays let families know in advance about vacations, catch up on studies, and celebrate festivals together. This creates treasured memories for families, strengthens family bonds, and allows students to recharge and refocus on academics.

In conclusion, February 2025 is a month of vibrant festivals and cultural significance in India. By understanding the school holiday calendar, families can make the most of these breaks and celebrate India's rich heritage together.

