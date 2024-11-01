Is November 2 a holiday for schools or not?

Diwali, the festival season, has begun, and with it comes the question of holidays for schools, colleges, and offices all over India. Some states declare a four-to-five-day holiday, while in others, only one day or no holiday has been decided. In a few states, November 2 is a holiday for schools, colleges and offices.

Diwali Holidays Across India

It is declared a holiday to schools, colleges, and offices as the date varies from state to state. In Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Delhi, it will remain a four to five-day holiday, but for Kerala, it will be a one-day holiday. However, the Diwali holiday is not declared in Himachal Pradesh.

Schools in Uttarakhand will remain closed from 1-3 November; however, it is yet to be confirmed because Diwali dates keep on changing. In Jammu and Kashmir, it's not a government holiday as other festivals that take place in the region hold higher importance over Diwali.

No holiday has been declared in North East comprising Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, other festivals hold higher importance.

Holiday Schedule for Schools

The holiday schedule of the schools varies greatly from state to state. Some schools are going to keep the shutters down for four days, one of the days being November 1st. Some are closing schools only on October 31st, which is the day of Diwali. Nov 2nd and 3rd a holidays as they fall on the weekend, Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Bank Holidays On Diwali

Banks in various states will also be closed on Diwali. Banks in Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal closed on October 31. On November 1, banks in Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Sikkim, Tripura and Uttarakhand will be closed.

