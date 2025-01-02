January 3 no holiday for schools here in India

January 3 also marks the commencement of a fresh week, so for most Indians, it is a workday, yet some states declare holidays on these days while some do not.

Indian states that don't celebrate any holiday on 3 January include Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.

Most states do not observe the day as a holiday, but New Delhi has declared some government offices holidays on this date. In the states of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, January 3 has also been declared as an optional holiday.

The reasons for holidays on January 3 vary from state to state. In some cases, it may be due to a local festival or event, while in others, it may be an optional holiday for government employees.

It is worth noting that a state may not observe a holiday on January 3, but individual institutions or organizations may declare a holiday. So, the best thing is to check with your local authorities or employer about whether January 3 is a holiday in your area.

In conclusion, January 3 is a working day for most Indians, but certain states have declared holidays for government offices and institutions. Being aware of the holiday schedule in your state will enable you to plan your day.

