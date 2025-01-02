9 Holidays for Hyderabad schools in January 2025

The new year has started, and with it come a host of holidays for the schools in Telangana. According to the state calendar, schools in Hyderabad and other districts will observe nine holidays in January 2025. These include four Sundays, four general holidays, and three optional holidays.



The four general holidays for schools in Telangana during this month are New Year's Day (1st January), Bhogi (13th January), Sankranti/Pongal (14th January), and Republic Day (26th January). This is because Republic Day is on a Sunday this year and, therefore, it will be a general holiday. All schools in the state will be closed on these days.

The general holidays apart, there are three optional holidays specified in the Telangana calendar. These optional holidays include the birthday of Hazrat Ali, which falls on January 14; Kanumu, which is on January 15; and Shab-e-Meraj, which is on January 25. Not all schools in the state will have these holidays; however, the majority of minority schools will still be closed on Shab-e-Meraj.

Sunday Holidays

It was mentioned earlier that four Sundays in January 2025 would fall and, like all other holidays, be enjoyed by schools in Telangana. Schools in Telangana will observe nine holidays in January 2025 - general holidays, optional holidays, and Sundays. This will help the students with a welcome break and recharge for the new term.

