Trinamool councilor shot in Malda succumbs to injuries, Mamata slams police over security lapse (Ld)

Kolkata, Jan 2 (IANS) Dulal Sarkar, also known as Babla, a Trinamool Congress (TMC) councilor from Ward 22 of English Bazar Municipality in Malda district, succumbed to his injuries on Thursday afternoon after being shot in broad daylight in the morning.

He had been undergoing treatment at Malda Medical College and Hospital after the attack.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee confirmed Sarkar's death during an administrative review meeting at the state secretariat, Nabanna. She expressed strong criticism of Malda District Police Superintendent Pradeep Kumar Yadav, holding him accountable for the tragedy.

“Our councilor in Malda has been killed today due to the lackadaisical approach of the district police superintendent. He used to have security cover, which was later withdrawn. This is a clear lapse on the part of the police. Babla was with me since the beginning,” Banerjee said.

The Chief Minister announced that Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim and state Minister Sabina Yasmin would visit Malda to oversee the situation.

Sarkar, who suffered a bullet wound to the head, was in critical condition from the outset. Eyewitnesses reported that he was attacked while standing at a busy crossing in the area. Three helmet-clad assailants arrived on a motorcycle, and one of them opened fire. The first two bullets missed, but the third struck Sarkar in the head.

Police launched an investigation immediately after the attack, but as of the time of reporting, the assailants remained at large.

District police sources stated that the attack appeared to be a premeditated murder, with the perpetrators seemingly aware of Sarkar’s movements and location at the time.

It is not yet clear whether the murder was due to political reasons or if there is any angle of personal rivalry involved in the matter.

Malda District Police Superintendent Pradeep Kumar Yadav is investigating the matter.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.