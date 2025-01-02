What is Karan Johar's greatest passion?

Mumbai, Jan 2 (IANS): Apart from being one of the most celebrated filmmakers in Bollywood, Karan Johar is also very active on social media.

The 'Dharma' head recently took to the stories section of Instagram and revealed what he considers to be his biggest passion. KJo dropped a stylish photo in a black sweatshirt with 'Filme' written on it in Hindi.

Completing his look with black shades, he wrote, "Filme..What we live and die for..." It should not come as any surprise, given that Karan Johar has dedicated all his life to making movies, and continues to do so even today.

As far as Karan Johar's next project is concerned, the director recently joined forces with Kartik Aryan for a romantic comedy titled 'Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri'. For the unversed, the drama will mark Kartik Aaryan's first association with KJo.

Sameer Vidwans will be helming the movie scheduled to be out in the theatres in 2026. Adding to the hype for 'Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri' , the filmmaker has already released the teaser of the forthcoming drama.

The clip has protagonist Kartik Aryan's voice talking about his break-ups and how he intends to make his next relationship work. The 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' actor can be heard saying, “Mujhse bichadne ka FOMO mai usse hone nahi dunga. Mummy kasam khayi hai maine aur mummy ki khayi hui har kasam yeh mama’s boy puri karke hi rehta hai (I won’t let her experience the FOMO of losing me. I swear on my mother and this mama’s boy never beaks an oath taken on his mother),"

Dropping the teaser on his official Instagram handle, Karan Johar captioned the post, "Wrapped in romance, here comes the best Christmas gift ever from us to you! Starring Kartik Aaryan - Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri is coming to cinemas in 2026. Directed by Sameer Vidwans."

