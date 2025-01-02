Ali Fazal commends Tigmanshu Dhulia for insightful conversation

Mumbai, Jan 2 (IANS) Actor Ali Fazal, who is known for his work in ‘Mirzapur’, the ‘Fukrey’ franchise and others, has lauded filmmaker-actor Tigmanshu Dhulia for an insightful conversation that pushed him and fellow actors like Sanjay Mishra and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

On Thursday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared pictures from an event. The actor can be seen engaged in conversation with the gentlemen.

He also penned a long note in the caption, as he wrote, “An insightful conversation initiated by my dearest @tigmanshudhulia .. Thank you for asking good questions and pushing us to think beyond what's already laid out for us in the ecosystem of craft .. was interesting to hear perspectives from all sides - affected art and art affecting. We artists are reflections of the doings of society and then rarely come those who manage to shape future societies so an entire generation can thrive in the afterglow of honest soulful narratives and people driving them. I can only hope to reach that side”.

He further mentioned that for the large part he sees fear and hunger and taste driving artists to create or move.

He continued, “But what after? Once you’re past satiating the palate, quenching thirst, moving from square 1 to 5. I like to think that's where a higher creation lies hidden? - but most of us misunderstand the former states to be end goals. I can trap you in words and stories but imagine I lay out a beautiful world for you to step into and skip telling you about its stench. A sensory entrapment? - that is an effect of some sort of deception I suppose. Deception of information? Or the effect of creation? I say tree and you think of a tree with leaves and a trunk with roots”.

“Almost every single time. Association? Derrida aur Lacan ke nuskhe yaad aaye aaj. Yeh lamba chittha maine apne liye likha hai - something I almost stopped talking about on stage triggered a thought that led me to write randomly under a post that is a harmless projection of 4 people sitting and chatting. Aah the trickery. Aaha kaali gaajar ka halwa”, he added.

