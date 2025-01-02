Mugdha Agarwal feels ‘Swipe Crime’ captures realities of today’s youth using dating apps

Mumbai, Jan 2 (IANS) Actress Mugdha Agarwal believes that her latest project, “Swipe Crime,” offers a powerful portrayal of the challenges faced by today's youth when navigating the world of dating apps.

Drawing attention to the complex dynamics of online relationships, Agarwal feels the show authentically captures the risks and realities associated with digital romance in the modern age.

Highlighting how the series reflects the realities of today’s youth, the actress shared, “The dating landscape has evolved drastically, especially for younger generations. Our show addresses this shift and highlights the risks of using dating apps carelessly, making it highly relevant today.”

Reflecting on the intriguing title, Mugdha stated, “The name Swipe Crime keeps the mystery alive. Unlike the tentative title Dating Shating, which hinted at the theme, this title adds an element of intrigue.”

Mugdha also spoke about portraying Swati, a competitive and goal-oriented character. She mentioned that while she connected with Swati's academic determination, she distanced herself from her arrogance.

“Like Swati, I was an engineering student who loved excelling, but I don’t relate to her superiority complex. Still, her ambition and determination to create something meaningful are traits I admire. Swati stands up for what’s right. Her sense of purpose and drive make her inspiring,” she explained.

Produced by Shruti Badjtaya and Harsh Mainra under the banner of Versatile Motion Pictures, “Swipe Crime” explores the darker side of online dating apps and social media, shedding light on the potential dangers of these platforms.

The series follows a group of college students who unknowingly become entangled in a web of fraud and blackmail. As they fall victim to a series of online scams, they must navigate the escalating crisis in a race against time.

The show also brings to the forefront the widespread impact of cybercrime, highlighting how it continues to ruin lives across the country. With the increasing prevalence of such incidents, Swipe Crime serves as a timely reminder of the risks involved in the digital age.

The gripping series premiered on Amazon MX Player on December 20.

