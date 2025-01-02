Keerthy Suresh's First Interview After Marriage: Her Secret Love Story with Husband Antony Thattil

Keerthy Suresh, known for keeping her personal life private, shocked everyone when she revealed that she had married her long-time boyfriend, Antony Thattil. For years, Keerthy managed to keep her love story under wraps, even as rumors circulated about her relationships. However, in a recent interview, she finally shared the details of her 15-year relationship.

A Secret Love Story, How It All Began

Keerthy and Antony’s love story began back in their school days. Keerthy recalls that they first started chatting casually, and their friendship grew over time. “We had a fun chat for a month before we really got to know each other. One day, I went to a restaurant with my family, and Antony was there too. Although we were both in the same place, we didn’t meet because he had his own family with him,” Keerthy shared. She joked with him, “Propose if you have the courage!” And in 2010, Antony did just that.

A Strong Relationship

From 2016, their relationship became more serious. Antony even gave Keerthy a ring, which she wore until they got married. Keerthy spoke about their time apart when Antony worked in Qatar for six years. Despite the distance, their bond only grew stronger. She says, “I am lucky to have found him.”

Wedding Details

Keerthy and Antony got married in December 2024 in two ceremonies. First, they had a traditional Hindu wedding on December 12, followed by a Christian ceremony in Goa. Keerthy revealed that she is still waiting for an auspicious moment to wear her golden wedding chain, as she believes the timing will be perfect by the end of January.

Industry Support

Keerthy’s secret relationship was known only to a few close friends in the industry, including Samantha, Vijay, Atlee, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Aishwarya Lakshmi.

Keerthy, who recently made her Bollywood debut with Baby John, is now living her happy married life, with Antony by her side.