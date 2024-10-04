Holiday Decision is Our Discretion: Private Schools

Private schools in Karnataka have sparked controversy by cutting short the Dasara holidays, citing Christmas holidays as the reason. According to D Shashi Kumar, General Secretary of the Associated Management for Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka, private schools have the discretionary power to decide on holidays .

Kumar explained that private schools need to declare at least a week-long holiday during Christmas, which isn't required for government and aided schools. To compensate, they reduce the number of days off during Dasara vacation. This decision has been met with objections from various organizations, prompting the Association to clarify its stance.

In contrast, government schools in Telangana will observe a 13-day break for Dasara holidays, starting from October 2 to 14, 2024 . The Telangana School Education Department has instructed all government, private, and aided schools to follow this schedule.

Holiday Schedule for Telangana Schools:

Dasara Holidays: October 2-14, 2024

Christmas Holidays: December 23-27, 2024

Sankranthi Holidays: January 13-17, 2025

Summer Holidays: April 24 - June 11, 2025

It's worth noting that while private schools in Karnataka have the discretion to adjust holidays, government schools in Telangana must adhere to the state's academic calendar.

