October 2024 to December 2024 Holidays : Full List

October is the month of festivals and special days, which gives schools and colleges many holidays. Gandhi Jayanti, which falls on October 2, will begin these October to December holidays. Festivals like Diwali and Vijayadashami will follow. In November, Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj are on holiday. December is when we celebrate Christmas.

October holidays:

There will be a holiday on October 2 in honour of Gandhi Jayanti. On the anniversary of Gandhi's birth, all schools and universities are closed nationwide, and a holiday is declared. On this day, government offices are also off. After Gandhi Jayanti, on October 12, comes Dussehra. Following this, October 30 will be Narak Chaturdashi, and October 31 will be Diwali. There will be four Sunday holidays in October in addition to this. There will be a nine- to ten-day holiday in this manner.

Though the festival falls in October, many states, like Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, have declared holidays for all schools from October 2. So, not just on the festival day, but all educational institutions get more than a week's holiday.

October to December holidays:

Holidays abound from October to Dec

College holidays

Ember, which everyone, children and adults alike, will benefit from. October 2 is Gandhi Jayanti; October 12 is Vijayadashami; October 31 is Diwali; October 29 is Narak Chaturdashi; November 2 is Govardhan Puja; November 3 is Bhai Dooj; November 15 is Guru Nanak Jayanti; November 24 is Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti; and December 25 is the Christmas holiday.

Also read October 6 to October 13 Holidays: Telangana Junior Colleges Get Holidays, Declare TGBIE.