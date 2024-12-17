December 18 holiday for schools or not?

Heavy rainfall warnings in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha as a low-pressure area developed over the central parts of the south Bay of Bengal is likely to cause rain on December 17, 18 and 19. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this will result in isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall; thus, it is worrying about its impact on regular life.

The official word on whether schools and colleges will be closed on December 18 is yet to come for the educational institutions of Tamil Nadu. The IMD warning indicates a possible disruption, but no official declaration has been made about holidays. Parents and students are advised to check with local authorities or school administrators for updates.

Andhra Pradesh is also preparing for the heavy rainfall, and some schools will probably declare holidays. The state-wide closure has not been announced. The District collectors and local authorities would decide the closure based on weather conditions.

Odisha is on a high alert, where several districts have predicted heavy rains. Educational institutions may stay shut, though this is unconfirmed. Odisha state government has also suggested people stay indoors and refrain from travelling anywhere that is not required.

In other states, December 18 will be the date for:

Rajasthan: Maharana Pratap, the prince of Udaipur will be remembered as his death anniversary may fall as a holiday in some places of Rajasthan.

National Holidays: December 18 is International Migrants Day and National Minority Rights Day (India).

Holiday Declarations: State-Wise

Tamil Nadu: No declared holiday as of now

Andhra Pradesh: District-wise holiday may be declared, but no statewide holiday

Odisha: No confirmation yet, but high alert has been declared

Rajasthan: Holiday in some areas, as Maharana Pratap's death anniversary is on

Other states: No change in holidays

