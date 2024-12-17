Sneha Khanwalkar's new project harnesses power of OTT, mirrors diversity and creativity of listeners

Mumbai, Dec 17 (IANS) Music director Sneha Khanwalkar, who is known for her work in ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ franchise, ‘Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!’, ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha’ and others, has said that her latest project harnesses the power of streaming and mirrors the diversity and creativity of listeners.

Sneha Khanwalkar, who is the founder of music platform SoundCake, has collaborated with Pocket FM to create a crowdsourced tune.

Talking about the same, Sneha said, “The strong connection of audio in the creative landscape has transformed how talent is discovered and celebrated, breaking barriers and enabling creators to share their artistry with a truly global audience. Embracing this shift, Pocket FM through SoundCake are creating a sonic identity that is not just heard but felt, one that mirrors the diversity and creativity of its listeners”.

“This collaboration harnesses the power of streaming to connect creators and audiences, redefining how brands communicate through sound while staying true to the essence of inclusivity and universality at the heart of this campaign”, she added.

The campaign brings creators and listeners together in a highly engaging process. Creators from the SoundCake community and also Pocket FM listeners community will get the opportunity to submit their compositions, from which Sneha Khanwalkar will personally curate the top three entries. These shortlisted tunes will then be shared with Pocket FM’s 200 million listeners worldwide, who, along with Pocket FM employees, will cast their votes through social media and the Pocket FM app to select the final tune.

Vineet Singh, VP, Brand and Communications, Pocket FM, said, “At Pocket FM, our community lies at the core of everything we create. By crowdsourcing our sonic tune, we are empowering our creators and listeners to actively shape our sonic identity”.

He further mentioned, “Partnering with SoundCake and the incredible Sneha Khanwalkar combines expertise with passion, resulting in something truly unique. This initiative is more than a branding exercise; it’s a movement celebrating creativity, collaboration, and shared ownership”.

With the SoundCake community of over 8,000 singers, 5,000 musicians, and 1,400 sound artists, Pocket FM is inviting creative enthusiasts worldwide to submit their original compositions and become part of this endeavor.

