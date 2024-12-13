December 14 Second Saturday holiday for schools, colleges in Telangana

A few states in India declared the second Saturday of every month a mandatory holiday, to make school holidays standardized. Such holidays, already in effect for a couple of years in a few states like Haryana, give students regular breaks away from classes to rejuvenate and participate in extracurricular activities.

The states that follow the second Saturday holiday are Haryana, Telangana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Gujarat.

Schools in these states remain closed on the second Saturday of every month. Students are not allowed to go to school or engage in any activity related to school on such days. As tomorrow, December 14 is a Second Saturday, schools, colleges and offices in Telangana including Hyderabad have a holiday.

The list of holidays now includes the second Saturday of every month, December 25 as Christmas Day, January 1 as New Year's Day, January 26 as Republic Day, and other state-specific holidays.

While the second Saturday holiday is standardized over several states, individual states may declare additional holidays. For example, Telangana, Haryana has declared that all schools will remain closed on the second Saturday. Punjab declared the second Saturday as a holiday along with other festival holidays. Delhi declared that the second Saturday will be a holiday except on a few occasions for exams.

The second Saturday holiday policy aims at providing students with regular breaks, standardizing school holidays and promoting work-life balance. As more states adopt this policy, students, teachers, and parents can look forward to predictable and relaxing breaks.

