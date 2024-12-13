Allu Arjun Arrest Case: Nampally Court Postpones Quash Petition Hearing to 4 PM

Hyderabad: In connection with the stampede incident at Sandhya Theatre, the Chikkadpally police have arrested popular Telugu actor Allu Arjun. Following his arrest, he was taken to Gandhi Hospital for a medical examination. The police conducted the examination under tight security and later transferred him to the Nampally Court.

At the Nampally Court, Allu Arjun was presented before the judge, where legal arguments are reportedly underway. Meanwhile, Allu Arjun appeared before the High Court at 2:30 PM and filed a quash petition, seeking a stay on his arrest in this case until Monday. The court heard arguments from both sides and later postponed the hearing of the quash petition to 4:00 PM today.

This development has raised questions about the course of the proceedings at Nampally Court. It remains unclear whether the arguments will continue following the High Court's decision on the quash petition or if they are already in progress.

As of now, the police have escorted Allu Arjun inside the courtroom, and no further details have been made public. It is yet to be seen whether the judge will consider the quash petition and release him or remand him to custody. All eyes are on the judge's decision, which will determine the next steps in this high-profile case.

