Gukesh, Youngest World Chess Champion: How Much Prize Money Did He Receive?

Grandmaster Gukesh Dommaraju, who became the World Chess Champion at the age of 18, is receiving widespread praise from all corners. From the President to the common people, Gukesh's victory is being celebrated. In the World Chess Championship held in Singapore, Gukesh claimed the title by defeating the defending champion, Ding Liren, in the 14th round.

In the final moments of the game, Gukesh outmaneuvered the Chinese Grandmaster with brilliant tactics, securing the World Chess Champion title at the youngest age ever. Let's take a look at how much prize money Gukesh earned for his historic achievement.

How much prize money did he win? For winning the World Chess Championship title, Gukesh received a trophy along with a prize of USD 1.35 million (approximately ₹11.45 crore). Additionally, for winning three games, he earned an extra ₹5.07 crore.

In total, Gukesh's prize money amounted to ₹16.52 crore. Meanwhile, runner-up Ding Liren received $1.15 million (around ₹9.75 crore) in cash. For winning two games, Liren earned ₹3.38 crore, bringing his total to ₹13.12 crore. It is worth noting that the total prize pool for the championship was ₹21.75 crore.