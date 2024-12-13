New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit has expressed confidence in contesting the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections and remarked that nobody praises Kejriwal's ten-year tenure.

Sandeep Dikshit, son of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, criticised Kejriwal’s governance, stating, “The way Sheila Dikshit transformed Delhi, this man has destroyed it. Today, the legacy of her work is what keeps Delhi functional.”

Highlighting key factors in local elections, Dikshit emphasised that a candidate's work in the constituency and the government's performance are crucial. On both counts, Dikshit alleged, Kejriwal and AAP have failed. "There isn’t a single person on the streets of Delhi who praises Kejriwal’s ten-year tenure. The roads, infrastructure, and public services once built during Sheila Ji’s government are now in ruins," he claimed.

When asked about his mother’s legacy, Dikshit expressed confidence that it would benefit both him and the Congress party. He remarked, “It is rare for any political leader's legacy to be remembered with such respect even a decade after their tenure. Sheila Dikshit’s fifteen years of work in Delhi remain unmatched.”

Dikshit also addressed the current state of the AAP, pointing to the exodus of leaders from the party and internal turmoil. “AAP is in a very weak position. More than half their sitting MLAs have been replaced, and many of their candidates are former Congress leaders who could not secure tickets with us. This shows their desperation,” he said.

On AAP’s promise of transferring Rs 2,100 per month to women’s accounts, Dikshit dismissed it as a hollow promise, stating, “Why didn’t they implement this scheme earlier in their ten-year rule? Even in Punjab, where they promised similar benefits, it has not been implemented. These announcements are nothing but a last-minute effort to salvage their falling credibility.”

Finally, Dikshit expressed optimism about Congress’ prospects, asserting, “I have no doubt that Delhi’s voters, who saw the development during Sheila Dikshit’s era, will trust Congress again. By 2025, no government in Delhi will be formed without the Congress.”

