Allu Arjun Arrest: Chiranjeevi Rushes to Police Station to Meet His Nephew

In a shocking turn of events, Allu Arjun was taken into custody by the Chikkadapally police from Sandhya Theatre after an incident. The actor arrested at his house in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, was later shifted to Gandhi Hospital for medical examination. A heavy police force was placed outside the hospital as Allu Arjun underwent the tests. Once the examination was over, he was supposed to be taken to the Nampally court before a magistrate.

The news of his arrest shocked his family, and Megastar Chiranjeevi cancelled his shooting plans immediately. Worried about his son-in-law, Chiranjeevi rushed to the police station to be with him. Accompanying him were Allu Aravind, Allu Sirish, and key film personalities, including Dil Raju. Chiranjeevi’s prompt response has stirred up considerable buzz, especially in light of ongoing rumors about strained relations between the Allu and Mega families. His swift action has sparked renewed discussions within the industry regarding family dynamics.

