Top 10 Richest Indian Actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Nagarjuna, Amitabh Bachchan & Others

For decades, Bollywood stars dominated the Indian film industry, not just in terms of stardom but also wealth. However, in recent years, South Indian cinema has witnessed an unprecedented rise, both in box office numbers and financial success. Now, a report by Moneycontrol, a leading financial analysis platform, confirms that Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni has emerged as the richest South Indian actor, surpassing several Bollywood A-listers in net worth.

According to the report, Nagarjuna’s net worth stands at a staggering $410 million (₹3,572 crore), making him one of the wealthiest actors in India.

Nagarjuna Surpasses Bollywood’s Biggest Names

Among India's richest actors, only Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla rank above Nagarjuna. The Tollywood star has overtaken some of Bollywood’s biggest names, including:

Amitabh Bachchan – ₹3,200 crore

Hrithik Roshan – ₹3,100 crore

Salman Khan – ₹2,900 crore

Akshay Kumar – ₹2,700 crore

Aamir Khan – ₹1,900 crore

South India’s Top-Ranking Actors

In the South Indian film industry, Chiranjeevi ranks second after Nagarjuna, with a net worth of ₹1,650 crore. Other notable South Indian actors on the list include:

Ram Charan – ₹1,370 crore

Kamal Haasan – ₹600 crore

Rajinikanth – ₹500 crore

Jr. NTR – ₹500 crore

Prabhas – ₹250 crore

How Nagarjuna Built His Fortune

Unlike many actors whose wealth primarily comes from films, Nagarjuna has built an empire through smart business investments and inherited assets. Moneycontrol credits his financial success to a well-diversified investment strategy across real estate, film production, and sports franchises.

The actor owns Annapurna Studios, one of Tollywood’s most prominent production houses. Additionally, he operates N3 Realty Enterprises, a real estate venture valued at approximately ₹900 crore, according to Dainik Bhaskar.

Apart from real estate, Nagarjuna has invested in three sports franchises, owns a private jet, and boasts a collection of luxury cars.

Industry Estimates, No Official Confirmation

While these figures are based on reports from industry sources and financial analysts, there is no official confirmation regarding the exact valuation of Nagarjuna’s assets. However, his status as one of India’s wealthiest film stars is undisputed, thanks to his sharp business acumen and successful career in both cinema and entrepreneurship.

This latest revelation further solidifies South India’s growing dominance in the entertainment industry, proving that Telugu cinema is not just a creative powerhouse but also a financial giant.