Top 10 Richest Indian Actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Nagarjuna, Amitabh Bachchan & Others
For decades, Bollywood stars dominated the Indian film industry, not just in terms of stardom but also wealth. However, in recent years, South Indian cinema has witnessed an unprecedented rise, both in box office numbers and financial success. Now, a report by Moneycontrol, a leading financial analysis platform, confirms that Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni has emerged as the richest South Indian actor, surpassing several Bollywood A-listers in net worth.
According to the report, Nagarjuna’s net worth stands at a staggering $410 million (₹3,572 crore), making him one of the wealthiest actors in India.
Nagarjuna Surpasses Bollywood’s Biggest Names
Among India's richest actors, only Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla rank above Nagarjuna. The Tollywood star has overtaken some of Bollywood’s biggest names, including:
Amitabh Bachchan – ₹3,200 crore
Hrithik Roshan – ₹3,100 crore
Salman Khan – ₹2,900 crore
Akshay Kumar – ₹2,700 crore
Aamir Khan – ₹1,900 crore
South India’s Top-Ranking Actors
In the South Indian film industry, Chiranjeevi ranks second after Nagarjuna, with a net worth of ₹1,650 crore. Other notable South Indian actors on the list include:
Ram Charan – ₹1,370 crore
Kamal Haasan – ₹600 crore
Rajinikanth – ₹500 crore
Jr. NTR – ₹500 crore
Prabhas – ₹250 crore
How Nagarjuna Built His Fortune
Unlike many actors whose wealth primarily comes from films, Nagarjuna has built an empire through smart business investments and inherited assets. Moneycontrol credits his financial success to a well-diversified investment strategy across real estate, film production, and sports franchises.
The actor owns Annapurna Studios, one of Tollywood’s most prominent production houses. Additionally, he operates N3 Realty Enterprises, a real estate venture valued at approximately ₹900 crore, according to Dainik Bhaskar.
Apart from real estate, Nagarjuna has invested in three sports franchises, owns a private jet, and boasts a collection of luxury cars.
Industry Estimates, No Official Confirmation
While these figures are based on reports from industry sources and financial analysts, there is no official confirmation regarding the exact valuation of Nagarjuna’s assets. However, his status as one of India’s wealthiest film stars is undisputed, thanks to his sharp business acumen and successful career in both cinema and entrepreneurship.
This latest revelation further solidifies South India’s growing dominance in the entertainment industry, proving that Telugu cinema is not just a creative powerhouse but also a financial giant.