Bheems Ceciroleo to Compose Music for Chiranjeevi-Anil Ravipudi Film

Bheems Ceciroleo's career is a true testament to the power of hard work, patience, and belief in one's passion. Starting his journey with smaller films, it took nearly a decade for the talented music director to land his big break. Since then, Bheems has risen to prominence as one of the top music directors in the Telugu film industry, with hits like Dhamaka, Balagam, MAD, and his latest blockbuster, Sankranthiki Vasthunnam.

Now, Bheems is set to take his career to even greater heights with an incredible opportunity: a collaboration with Megastar Chiranjeevi. For many actors and technicians, working with a legend like Chiranjeevi is the ultimate dream, and Bheems is about to make it a reality. His work on the music for Sankranthiki Vasthunnam caught the attention of director Anil Ravipudi, who was so impressed with the album that he decided to team up with Bheems once again for his next film — this time, with none other than Chiranjeevi in the lead.

The exciting news was shared by veteran director K. Raghavendra Rao during the success event of Sankranthiki Vasthunnam. Praising Bheems' work, Rao highlighted how the music played a key role in the film’s success, both through the songs and the background score. He also revealed that Anil Ravipudi had confirmed Bheems’ involvement in the upcoming project with Chiranjeevi, wishing him continued success with this collaboration.

The much-anticipated film, which will feature Megastar Chiranjeevi, is expected to release later this year, with pre-production work set to begin soon. Fans of both Chiranjeevi and Bheems are eagerly awaiting what promises to be another musical hit.