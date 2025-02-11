Dhanush is a multi-tasker, says Arun Vijay

Chennai, Feb 11 (IANS) Calling Dhanush a multi-tasker, actor Arun Vijay, who is now working with actor Dhanush in his next film ‘Idly Kadai’, says that he was amazed to see the different dimensions of the actor and his maturity as a director.

Participating in the audio launch function of Nilavukku Ennadi Enmel Kobam (NEEK), another film that had been directed by Dhanush, Arun Vijay said, “Dhanush showed me the trailer of NEEK to me when I was in the shooting of ‘Idly Kadai’. I told right then that this film would definitely connect to the youth. Like I said, today, after the trailer’s release, everybody is talking about it.”

Talking at length about Dhanush, Arun Vijay said, “Dhanush is a multi tasker. I have seen it first hand. He would complete a shot and then go and continue writing a script. When I asked him what he was doing, he said, ‘Just doing a script.’”

Seeking to communicate the idea that Dhanush could simultaneously involve himself in all aspects of filmmaking, Arun Vijay further said, “One day, I suddenly saw music director G V Prakash in his caravan. Dhanush was singing for a song that G V Prakash had composed. There was a recording that was happening there! It is very inspiring to see the kind of passion Dhanush has for work. He says that I am very inspiring but I wish to say he is inspiring.”

Arun Vijay also said that Dhanush had several dimensions.

“After watching Raayan, I always wanted to do a film that was directed by him (Dhanush). God’s blessing, I am working with him in Idly Kadai. Dhanush is a wonderful human being and a director. There are so many dimensions to him and he has so much maturity as a director. It was amazing to see both,” he said.

Referring to the fact that Dhanush was not present at his film’s audio launch, Arun Vijay explained that although Dhanush could not make it to the function because of shooting, his heart would be there.

“I am very confident that this film NEEK will leave its mark. Dhanush brother is shooting a song today. Until last night, I was shooting. After I came here, his song shooting is going on. But his heart will be here,” Arun Vijay said.

Directed by Dhanush, Nilavukku Ennadi Enmel Kobam NEEK features actors Pavish, Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier, Matthew Thomas, Venkatesh Menon, Rabiya Khatoon and Ramya Ranganathan among others.

NEEK is being produced by Dhanush’s parents, Kasthoori Raja and Vijayalakshmi Kasthoori Raja, under the banner of his production house, Wunderbar Films. Music for the film is by G V Prakash Kumar while cinematography is by Leon Britto and editing is by G K Prasanna.

Malayalam actress Priya Prakash Warrier will be seen making her debut in Tamil with this film. Dhanush will be making a guest appearance in a song in the film. Similarly, actress Priyanka Arul Mohan too makes a guest appearance in a song called Golden Sparrow.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.