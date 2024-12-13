Allu Arjun Remanded for 14 Days: Sandhya Theatre Stampede

Pushpa actor Allu Arjun, popularly known as Bunny, was arrested in connection with the recent stampede at Sandhya Theatre. The incident occurred when an overwhelming crowd gathered to see the actor, causing chaos that led to several injuries.

The Nampally court judge, after reviewing the police’s arguments, ordered Allu Arjun to be remanded for 14 days. According to the police report, the stampede was triggered by the large crowd surge caused by the actor’s arrival. They cited inadequate crowd control measures as a key factor contributing to the panic.

The judge agreed with the police's stance that the actor’s presence was directly linked to the dangerous situation, and the arrest was necessary to aid in the ongoing investigation.

News of Allu Arjun’s arrest has shocked his fans, sparking a wave of mixed reactions. While some fans expressed disbelief over the incident, others took to social media to defend the actor, calling it an unfortunate event beyond his control.

The stampede has raised concerns over crowd management at public events, particularly involving high-profile celebrities. As the legal proceedings unfold, Allu Arjun’s legal team is reportedly preparing to challenge the remand order, asserting that the actor cannot be held responsible for the tragedy. The case is set to draw widespread attention in the days ahead.

