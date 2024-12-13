December 14 holiday likely for schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu

Heavy rains continue to lash parts of Tamil Nadu. In this view, authorities have declared a school holiday in Chennai and some other districts. District Collectors of Madurai and Mayiladuthurai made the declaration at the very beginning of the day as heavy rains continued to pound the areas.

As a preventive measure, the government declares a holiday in 11 districts as well: Chennai, Villupuram, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Cuddalore, Dindigul, Ramanathapuram, Thiruvarur, Ranipet, and Tiruvallur.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy rain in 14 districts due to a well-marked low-pressure area over the Southwest Bay of Bengal. The system is likely to move west-northwestwards towards South Tamil Nadu and gradually weaken into a low-pressure area during the next 12 hours.

A few places in Tamil Nadu have been put on red alert because of heavy rainfalls. The district administration in Thoothukudi has sounded a flood warning for Srivaikuntam and Eral areas since heavy inflows into the Thamirabarani River. People in the low-lying areas have been advised to move to safe areas.

In Chennai, the Works Department (PWD) has issued a first flood warning for nearby areas of Redhills and Chembarambakkam reservoirs, following a dangerous increase in water levels caused by incessant rain in catchment areas.

Holiday Likely on December 14?

There are possibilities that a holiday may be declared on December 14 as the situation is being keenly watched. The IMD has issued a yellow alert to several parts of Tamil Nadu and Chennai from December 13 to 14. The rainfall may be heavy in these regions and a holiday may be declared as a precautionary measure by the authorities.

