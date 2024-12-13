Is December 14 holiday or not for schools and colleges?

The southern states of India, such as Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh, are encountering heavy rainfall that disrupts day-to-day life. Some areas have been flooded as a result of the rainfall, causing damage to roads and other infrastructure.

Many districts in Tamil Nadu received heavy rainfall, including Chennai, Kanchipuram, and Tiruvallur. Flooding has been prevalent in low-lying regions, disrupting transportation and routine life.

Kerala has also been witnessing heavy rainfall with districts like Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Alappuzha receiving heavy downpours. The rains have caused flooding and landslides in some areas. Andhra Pradesh has been witnessing heavy rainfall, with districts like Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, and West Godavari receiving significant rainfall. The rains have caused flooding and damage to infrastructure.

Heavy rainfall has been affecting areas such as Tamil Nadu's Chennai, Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur, Cuddalore, and Nagapattinam, Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Idukki, and Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, and Guntur. Due to the heavy rainfall and flooding, a holiday for schools and colleges is likely in the affected areas.

As a precautionary step, the authorities advised the educational departments to declare a holiday for schools and colleges in the affected areas on December 14. In Tamil Nadu, schools and colleges have been advised to announce holidays in Chennai, Kanchipuram, and Tiruvallur districts.

In Kerala, the schools and colleges have been advised to remain shut in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Alappuzha districts. In Andhra Pradesh, the schools and colleges have been advised to remain shut in Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, and West Godavari districts.

Residents are advised to stay indoors and avoid travelling to affected areas. The state governments have established emergency services to help those affected by the rains. Stay tuned for further updates on the weather and holiday declarations. The situation is being closely monitored, and further announcements are expected soon.

