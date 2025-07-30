August 2025 Bank Holidays Full List: 15 Days of Closures Across India – Check State-Wise Schedule

As August 2025 approaches, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the official list of bank holidays for the month. Banks across the country will be closed for 15 days in total, which includes weekends, national holidays, and regional festivals.

The holiday list applies to both public and private sector banks. However, since some festivals are celebrated only in certain states, holiday dates may differ depending on location. Customers are advised to confirm with their local bank branches to avoid inconvenience.

Bank Holiday List – August 2025

August 3 (Sunday): Weekly holiday – Banks closed across India.

August 8 (Friday): Sikkim – Banks in Gangtok closed for Tendong Lho Rum Faat.

August 9 (Saturday):

Raksha Bandhan & Jhulana Purnima: Banks closed in Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Dehradun, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Shimla.

Second Saturday: Banks shut nationwide.

August 10 (Sunday): Weekly holiday – Banks closed nationwide.

August 13 (Wednesday): Manipur – Banks in Imphal closed for Patriot’s Day.

August 15 (Friday): Independence Day – Banks closed across India.

Parsi New Year and Janmashtami also observed in some states.

August 16 (Saturday):

Janmashtami / Krishna Jayanthi: Banks closed in Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bhopal, Ranchi, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Patna, Raipur, Shillong, Jammu, Srinagar, Vijayawada.

August 17 (Sunday): Weekly holiday – Banks shut across India.

August 19 (Tuesday): Tripura – Banks in Agartala closed for the birthday of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur.

August 23 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday – Banks closed nationwide.

August 24 (Sunday): Weekly holiday – Banks shut across India.

August 25 (Monday): Assam – Banks in Guwahati closed for Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva.

August 27 (Wednesday):

Ganesh Chaturthi & related festivals: Banks closed in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Mumbai, Nagpur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Panaji, Vijayawada.

August 28 (Thursday):

Ganesh Chaturthi (Day 2) & Nuakhai: Banks closed in Bhubaneswar and Panaji.

August 31 (Sunday): Weekly holiday – Banks shut across India.

With several back-to-back holidays and long weekends in August, it's a good idea to plan banking needs in advance. From major festivals like Independence Day, Raksha Bandhan, and Ganesh Chaturthi to regional celebrations, the month will be packed with closures. Be sure to check with your bank for specific dates in your city.