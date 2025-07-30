Sonam Kapoor wishes hubby Anand on b’day: Find me in every lifetime

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) On her husband’s birthday on Wednesday, actress and fashionista Sonam Kapoor penned a heartfelt note for Anand Ahuja and lovingly asked him to find her in “every lifetime”.

Sonam took to Instagram, where she shared a motley of pictures featuring Anand and their toddler son Vayu.

“My July Leo… Your name, Anand, is the most beautiful name in the world because it means joy , bliss and that’s exactly what you bring into my life every single day,” Sonam wrote in the caption.

She added that Anand is the most “loving” person she knows.

“You are the most thoughtful, kind, and loving person I know, and life is so much better because you’re in it. Even though we’re both imperfect, God made us perfect for each other,” Sonam added.

The actress added a romantic note in the end and said: “Love you to the moon and back and then some. Happy happy birthday my baby. Find me in every lifetime, because I’ll always be looking for you.”

It was in May 2018, when Sonam and Anand got married after years of dating. They welcomed their son, Vayu, in August 2022.

Earlier in the day, Sonam’s father and veteran star Anil Kapoor wished his son-in-law Anand.

The Bollywood star said that he is not just his daughter Sonam’s “better half”, but truly the “heart” of their family.

Anil took to Instagram, where he shared a picture featuring him and Anand. In the image, the two are seen twinning in black outfits and sunglasses. The two are seen looking into the camera and smiling as they posed for a photograph.

“Happy Birthday, Anand! From being the coolest sneakerhead to the most hands-on dad — you somehow manage it all without missing a beat (or dropping the ball)! You’re not just Sonam’s better half, but truly the heart of our family. The love, calm, and chaos you bring is something we all cherish,” Anil wrote as the caption.

He added: “Here’s to more hugs, dad drives, walks and all the adventures you have with vayu, your business wins, and family brunches! We love you and are lucky to call you ours @anandahuja.”

