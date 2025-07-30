Rajinikanth's Coolie: Why the Negativity in Telugu States?

Superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Coolie is making waves across Indian cinema, thanks to its chartbuster track “Power House” composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The song went viral within moments of its release last week and has significantly raised the anticipation for the film’s grand release on August 14.

However, the recently released Telugu version of the track has triggered unexpected backlash from the audience. Fans are urging the makers to retain the original Tamil version in the Telugu-dubbed film instead of the newly penned Telugu lyrics.

Telugu Fans Unhappy With Lyrics

When the Tamil version of “Power House” dropped, it wasn’t just Tamil audiences who embraced it—the song was an instant hit among Telugu listeners as well and quickly found its way into their playlists. But the Telugu version hasn’t lived up to the hype.

Fans argue that the translated lyrics lack the intensity and energy of the original, making the song feel less impactful. Social media is now flooded with requests to remove the Telugu version entirely and include the Tamil track in the film’s Telugu release.

A Recurring Problem

This isn’t the first time Telugu audiences have expressed disappointment with dubbed tracks. Similar backlash was witnessed during the releases of Tamil blockbusters like Master and Leo, where the Telugu versions of songs failed to replicate the success of the originals.

Many fans believe Tamil filmmakers need to prioritize quality in Telugu songs with the same attention they give their Tamil counterparts. Otherwise, they risk alienating a significant section of their audience.

With Coolie set for release on August 14, it remains to be seen whether the production house will respond to these growing demands from Telugu fans.