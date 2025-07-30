Schools Holiday on July 30 and 31 for HTET 2025 Exam in Haryana

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has issued a notification stating that schools used as exam centers for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2025 will get holidays on July 30 and 31. The closure is to facilitate the smooth conduct of the exam, which will be attended by more than 4 lakh candidates at 673 centers in the state.

Exam Schedule

The HTET test will be held in more than one shift. On July 30, the Level-3 (PGT) test will be from 3 pm to 5:30 pm. On July 31, the Level-2 (TGT) test will be from 10 am to 12:30 pm, and then the Level-1 (PRT) test will be from 3 pm to 5:30 pm.

Strict Security Measures

To avoid cheating and maintain the integrity of the examination, the BSEH has taken robust security measures. These are:

Biometric Scanning: Candidates will be scanned using biometric at the exam centers.

Metal Detectors: Candidates will be scanned using metal detectors to disallow any forbidden materials from entering the exam hall.

CCTV Monitoring: All exam centers will be watched live with CCTV cameras, and the video will be monitored from a central command and control center.

Artificial Intelligence Tools: Suspicious behavior during the exam will be identified using AI tools.

Special Checking Teams: Around 220 special checking teams have been constituted to watch the exam centers.

Police Deployment: Police officers will be deployed outside all exam locations to provide security.

Consequences of Malpractice

The BSEH has alerted that any candidate or official who gets involved in malpractice will suffer severe disciplinary action. The board has also reiterated that negligence by the officials is not acceptable.

Smooth Conduct of Exam

The Directorate of School Education has directed all District Education Officers (DEOs) and District Elementary Education Officers (DEEOs) to adhere to the board's guidelines scrupulously for the smooth and fair administration of the exam. With such arrangements, the BSEH seeks to make the HTET exam transparent and fair.

