Really hope Gill delivers another big contribution in crucial final Test, says Patel

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) Former wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel said he is hopeful of skipper Shubman Gill delivering another huge contribution with the bat in the upcoming fifth Test against England, starting at The Oval on Thursday.

In four matches played so far, Gill has amassed 722 runs, including hitting four centuries at an average of 90.25. The right-handed batter is also 11 runs shy of surpassing Sunil Gavaskar’s record of the most runs scored in a Test series as an Indian captain.

"Everyone would want him to maintain the kind of form he has shown. There were a lot of questions raised earlier in this series — about his struggles in overseas conditions, where he wasn’t getting runs or converting starts. But he has answered all those questions brilliantly. Hopefully, he continues this momentum.

“Even before this fifth Test match, people were talking, and that too after he had already scored 600 runs in the series. One bad Test at Lord's, and questions started coming up again. So, I really hope Shubman Gill delivers another big contribution in this crucial final Test," said Patel, who saw Gill as Gujarat Titans’ assistant coach in IPL 2025, to JioHotstar.

Apart from Gill, senior opener KL Rahul has been a consistent run-scorer for India by making 511 runs at an average of 63.87. "I think the way KL Rahul has batted throughout this series has been impressive. In the past, we’ve often seen him start a series well but struggle to maintain that form.

“This time, however, he has shown remarkable consistency and batted with great responsibility. He also enjoys batting at The Oval — remember, in 2018, he scored a brilliant hundred there alongside Rishabh Pant. So, I’m sure there’s more to come from KL Rahul," added Patel.

With Rishabh Pant ruled out due to a fractured right foot, Patel has backed Dhruv Jurel to be in the playing eleven as wicketkeeper-batter. Whenever Pant was absent from keeping duties due to injuries, Jurel stepped in admirably as a substitute keeper.

“I don’t think India will make any changes there. KL Rahul and Jaiswal have provided solid starts throughout the series, so there’s no reason to alter that combination. I believe Dhruv Jurel will be the designated wicketkeeper. The only question is, at what number will he bat? But I’m certain we’ll see him in the playing XI,” concluded Patel.

