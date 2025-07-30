India Post GDS 6th Merit List 2025 OUT Now: How to Check Result and Download?

The sixth merit list for Gramin Dak Seva 2025 has been formally announced by India Post GDS (Gramin Dak Sevak) at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The India Post GDS 6th Merit List, which was announced on July 30, 2025, offers candidates the opportunity to check their names if they were unable to locate them in the previous India Post Merit List.

The names of the candidates who have been tentatively chosen for document verification are listed in the India Post GDS 6th Merit list. The India Post GDS 6th Merit List is a place for candidates who successfully completed the India Post GDS application form but were unable to view their names in the previous merit list.

Every state, including Haryana, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Bihar, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, the Northeastern states, and West Bengal, has released its India Post GDS 6th Merit.

Steps to Download India Post Merit List 2025