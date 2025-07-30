Payal Rajput’s Father Vimal Kumar Passes Away, Funeral in Delhi Today

Actress Payal Rajput is bereaved, as her father, Vimal Kumar Rajput (68), passed away. He breathed his last on July 28 in Hyderabad due to illness. His final rites will be held today (July 30) in Delhi in the presence of family members.

Payal Rajput took to social media to express her grief and love for her father. She wrote,

"Even though you're not by my side, your love guides me every day. I remember your smile, your voice, your presence so clearly. You may have left this world, but you will never leave my heart. Love you, Dad."

Payal gained popularity with films like RX 100, Venky Mama, and Mangalavaaram. She is currently playing the lead role in the upcoming film Venkatalakshmi, directed by Muni.

Fans have been pouring in their condolences on social media, wishing Payal strength during this difficult time. Several celebrities and film industry colleagues have also extended their sympathies to her and her family.

