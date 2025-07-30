Moto G86 Power 5G Price in India, Sale Date & Full Specifications

Motorola has expanded its popular G-series lineup in India with the launch of the Moto G86 Power 5G, a smartphone built for battery endurance, durability, and multimedia performance. The device packs a massive 6,720mAh battery, a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor, and a 50MP Sony LYTIA-600 main camera, making it an all-rounder in its segment.

Moto G86 Power 5G Price in India & Availability

The Moto G86 Power 5G will be available in a single variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, priced at ₹17,999. Sales begin on August 6 via Motorola’s official website and Flipkart.

Customers can choose from three Pantone-certified colours with a premium vegan leather finish:

Cosmic Sky

Golden Cypress

Spellbound

Motorola is expected to announce limited-time launch offers, but details are yet to be revealed.

Key Specifications & Features

Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED display (1,220x2,712 pixels), 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and an impressive 4,500 nits peak brightness. The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass 7i and has SGS certification for reduced blue light and motion blur.

6.7-inch AMOLED display (1,220x2,712 pixels), 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and an impressive 4,500 nits peak brightness. The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass 7i and has SGS certification for reduced blue light and motion blur. Processor: Powered by the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and expandable storage up to 1TB via microSD card.

Powered by the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and expandable storage up to 1TB via microSD card. Software: Runs Android 15 with Motorola’s Hello UI.

Cameras:

Triple rear setup:

50MP Sony LYTIA-600 main sensor

8MP ultra-wide lens with macro support

3-in-1 flicker sensor

Front: 32MP selfie camera

Battery: Huge 6,720mAh battery with 33W TurboPower fast charging.

Huge 6,720mAh battery with 33W TurboPower fast charging. Audio & Connectivity: Dual stereo speakers with Dolby Audio, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, 5G support, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Dual stereo speakers with Dolby Audio, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, 5G support, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Durability: Certified IP68 and IP69 for dust and water resistance, along with MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability.

Certified IP68 and IP69 for dust and water resistance, along with MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability. Design & Dimensions: Weighs 198g and measures 8.6mm thick.

Why the Moto G86 Power 5G Stands Out

With its large battery, premium design, and rugged durability, the Moto G86 Power 5G is geared toward power users and outdoor enthusiasts. Its Pantone-certified colours and vegan leather finish also add a premium touch, making it a strong contender in the sub-₹20,000 segment.