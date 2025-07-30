Ana de Armas: Net Worth 2025, Boyfriend Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman Controversy, and More!

Ana de Armas is setting the internet on fire not with her red-carpet look or with an upcoming film announcement but with her rumored romance with Hollywood's most famous bachelor, Tom Cruise. Speculations about their sizzling romance have been brewing for quite some time, but it looks like the couple doesn't want to keep their relationship under wraps anymore.

Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise were spotted walking hand-in-hand in Vermont, and this PDA is indicative enough of a romantic relationship between the two of them. Ana de Armas has kept her romantic life largely private. But she has dated quite a few high-profile celebrities, but none of them compares to Tom Cruise.

Initially, rumors about their linkup were dismissed as an attempt to promote their respective films. Furthermore, the duo are acting in a couple of movies together, and fans thought that they were spending time together because of these commitments. While it's true that the duo are acting in a couple of films together, Tom had reportedly showered Ana de Armas with expensive gifts, and the actress was blown away by the Hollywood legend's generosity.

Ana de Armas' Net Worth, the Nicole Kidman Controversy, and More

Ana de Armas has also expressed her desire to be a "mom" soon, and it remains to be seen if she is the one who decides to make her relationship with Tom Cruise official. Currently, their romance remains speculative, despite ample evidence of their intense love for each other.

Few years ago, Ana de Armas purchased a house in Vermont that's worth nearly $7 million, and with the lovebirds getting spotted in Vermont yesterday, fans are declaring that an official announcement is expected anytime now from the couple. However, there are a certain section of Tom Cruise fans who recently criticized Ana de Armas for liking a post mocking Tom's ex-wife and popular Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman.

Nikole, who publicly said that she never had Botox, seemed to have undergone a couple of procedures, and the Instagram post was mocking her for that. Ana de Armas liked the post, and this was what irked Hollywood fans. All these point to one thing: Ana de Armas is madly in love with Cruise and is quite protective of her famous boyfriend.

In terms of her net worth, Ana de Armas began her acting career in Cuba before relocating to New York in 2014. After bagging multiple roles for five years, Ana's first big breakthrough came in 2019, when she acted in Knives Out, a detective murder mystery. She even received a Golden Globe nomination for her role, and since then, offers have been flooding in for Ana de Armas. Her latest movie, Ballerina, which belongs to the John Wick universe, has also received widespread praise and applause from audiences and critics alike. All in all, Ana de Armas' celebrated film career fetched her more than $20 million in worth.

If Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise make their love official, they will surely become one of the most famous and celebrated Hollywood couples in recent times.