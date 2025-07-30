AP Constable Results 2025 to Be Released Today, July 30: Step-by-Step Guide to Check the Results

Candidates who have been eagerly awaiting the AP Constable Results 2025 can finally breathe a sigh of relief. The Andhra Pradesh Police Department is set to release the results today, July 30, at 11:00 AM, at the Andhra Pradesh Secretariat. The official announcement will be made by Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, according to sources.

The delay in the declaration of results was attributed to a final round of review conducted by the Andhra Pradesh Police Recruitment Board to ensure the accuracy and fairness of the selection list. Officials confirmed that the additional scrutiny was aimed at maintaining complete transparency and avoiding any errors in the final declaration.

The AP Constable exam was originally conducted in October 2022, but the results were postponed multiple times due to ongoing legal issues. Earlier this month, the board had released the rank cards to candidates, giving them an early indication of their performance.

How to Check AP Constable Results 2025

Candidates can check their results by following these steps:

Visit the official website: https://slprb.ap.gov.in

Click on the “Results” link on the homepage

Enter your Hall Ticket Number/Registration Number and Date of Birth/Password

Download and take a printout of your result for future reference

Stay tuned for the official announcement and direct result links as soon as they are released.