Tsunami Alerts in Hawaii, Japan & US West Coast After Russia’s 8.8 Quake – LIVE Scenes

A powerful 8.8-magnitude earthquake struck Russia’s Far East early Wednesday, sending shockwaves across the northern Pacific and triggering tsunami warnings and advisories as far away as Hawaii, Alaska, Japan, the Philippines, and New Zealand.

Sirens sounded in Honolulu on Tuesday evening, prompting residents to move to higher ground as authorities braced for the first waves.

Impact in Japan and Russia

The Japan Meteorological Agency reported a 40 cm (1.3 ft) tsunami in Tokachi, located on Hokkaido’s southern coast.

In Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula, closest to the epicentre, authorities confirmed structural damage and mass evacuations but no major injuries.

Severo-Kurilsk, the main town in the Kuril Islands, was struck by the initial tsunami wave. Local Governor Valery Limarenko assured that residents were safe and remained in elevated areas until further notice.

Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, a city of 180,000, experienced power outages, building damage, and mobile service disruptions.

Tsunami Alerts and Advisories

Hawaii: The US National Weather Service’s Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) warned of waves capable of causing coastal damage. “Urgent action should be taken to protect lives and property,” the alert stated. Waves were expected around 7 pm Tuesday (local time).

The US National Weather Service’s Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) warned of waves capable of causing coastal damage. “Urgent action should be taken to protect lives and property,” the alert stated. Waves were expected around 7 pm Tuesday (local time). Oregon: The Oregon Department of Emergency Management forecasted smaller waves (1–2 ft / 30–60 cm) around 11:40 pm local time, urging people to stay away from beaches and harbors.

The Oregon Department of Emergency Management forecasted smaller waves (1–2 ft / 30–60 cm) around 11:40 pm local time, urging people to stay away from beaches and harbors. West Coast, Canada & California: Tsunami advisories were issued for British Columbia, Washington, and California.

Tsunami advisories were issued for British Columbia, Washington, and California. Philippines: Officials warned coastal provinces facing the Pacific to expect waves under 1 meter (3 ft) and advised people to avoid beaches and coastal waters.

Officials warned coastal provinces facing the Pacific to expect waves under 1 meter (3 ft) and advised people to avoid beaches and coastal waters. New Zealand: Authorities urged residents to vacate beaches, rivers, and harbors immediately due to “strong and unusual currents”.

Earthquake Details

The tremor struck at 8:25 am Japan time. Initial readings of magnitude 8.0 were later revised to 8.8 by the US Geological Survey (USGS).

Epicentre: 119 km (74 miles) east-southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, depth of 20.7 km (13 miles).

119 km (74 miles) east-southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, depth of 20.7 km (13 miles). Multiple strong aftershocks followed, the largest measuring 6.9 in magnitude.

Historic Scale

This is the strongest quake globally since Japan’s 2011 earthquake (9.0 magnitude) that caused a devastating tsunami and nuclear crisis.

Experts say it is also the most powerful quake in Kamchatka since 1952. Authorities warned of potential aftershocks lasting up to a month.

Transport and Nuclear Safety Measures

Japan suspended ferry services between Hokkaido and Aomori and routes connecting Tokyo with nearby islands.

Sendai airport closed its runway temporarily, and train services faced delays.

Nuclear plants in Japan reported no safety issues. TEPCO (Fukushima Daiichi plant operator) said 4,000 workers had been evacuated to higher ground as a precaution.

What Is a Tsunami?

Tsunamis are giant ocean waves triggered by sudden vertical movements of the seafloor during earthquakes, underwater landslides, or volcanic eruptions. As these waves approach shallow coastal waters, they increase dramatically in height, causing widespread flooding and destruction.

Current Situation

Authorities across the Pacific Rim continue to monitor sea-level changes closely. Emergency agencies are urging residents in vulnerable areas to stay away from coastal zones until the all-clear is given.

🚨 BREAKING: Tsunami waves triggered by a massive 8.7 magnitude earthquake are slamming into Russia, sweeping away buildings. Waves are now racing across the Pacific — expected to reach Hawaii within hours.#earthquake #tsunami#Tsunamiwarning #TsunamiWatch pic.twitter.com/gAzNdDrzS4 — Rebel_Warriors (@Rebel_Warriors) July 30, 2025

🚨🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨🚨 USGS has upgraded the earthquake to a massive 8.7 magnitude! The powerful quake struck off the eastern coast of Russia. There is a serious tsunami threat.

Japan, Hawaii, and Alaska are on high alert. Story still developing...#earthquake #tsunami pic.twitter.com/RCCBgYiGER — Manni (@ThadhaniManish_) July 30, 2025

Also Read: Tsunami 2025: Shocking Waves Hit Hawaii, Japan & US West Coast – Photos Inside