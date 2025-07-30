Sailing Regatta Concludes in Spectacular Style at Hussain Sagar Lake, Hyderabad

The grand finale of the multi-day Sailing Regatta at Hyderabad’s iconic Hussain Sagar Lake came to a thrilling close on Wednesday, July 30, showcasing the remarkable talent and competitive spirit of India’s brightest young sailors. The concluding day featured one race across all major categories, along with three exhilarating races for the Optimist Green Fleet, delivering an electrifying end to a week filled with intensity, skill, and sportsmanship.

🏆 Final Results:

Optimist Green Fleet – Boys

🥇 Adrin Antony – Trishna Sailing Club

🥈 Yuvraj – Trishna Sailing Club

🥉 V. Hanumanthu – Telangana Sailing Association

Optimist Green Fleet – Girls

🥇 Sonia Barar – CESC

🥈 J. Shireesha – Telangana Sailing Association

🥉 Srishti Barar – CESC

29er Boys

🥇 Ajay Gajji & Satyam Jha – Naval Youth Sports Company

🥈 Sharanya Jadhav & Shivam Walmiki – Naval Youth Sports Company

🥉 Akash M Tangai & Krishna Diwakar – Trishna Sailing Club

420 Mixed Category

🥇 Thanuja Kameshwar & Sravan Katravath – Telangana Sailing Association

🥈 Samriddhi Batham & Parth Singh Chouhan – National Sailing School

🥉 Ekalvya Batham & Vanshika Sikarwar – National Sailing School

Optimist Main Fleet – Boys

🥇 Mohammad Rizwan – Naval Youth Sports Company

🥈 Krishna Venkitachalam Ramakrishnan – Royal Madras Yacht Club

🥉 Akash Kumar – Trishna Sailing Club

Optimist Main Fleet – Girls

🥇 SK Rameeza Bhanu – Telangana Sailing Association

🥈 Shringhari Roy – Secunderabad Sailing Club

🥉 Tattari Chandralekha – Telangana Sailing Association

ILCA 4 – Boys

🥇 Ramakant – Naval Youth Sports Company

🥈 Preet Siwal – Naval Youth Sports Company

🥉 Ankit Singh Sisodiya – National Sailing School

ILCA 4 – Girls

🥇 Aastha Pandey – National Sailing School

🥈 Tulsi Patle – National Sailing School

🥉 Katyayani Kaushik – Indian Naval Watermanship Training Centre

🎖️ Closing Ceremony and Dignitaries Present

The prize distribution and closing ceremony was held in the presence of a distinguished panel of dignitaries, including:

Hon’ble Governor of Telangana, Shri Jishnu Dev Varma

Lt Gen Neeraj Varshney, VSM, Commandant, MCEME

Mr. Arjun Pradipak, Commodore, Sailing

Capt Jitendra Dixit, Secretary, Yachting Association of India (YAI)

Mr. Srinivas Kylasa, President, Secunderabad Club

Mr. Ashwin Nandan Singh, Vice President, Secunderabad Club

Mr. Raja Jain, Tiscon

Governor's Address

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Governor Jishnu Dev Varma lauded the efforts of the participants and organizers: “Over the past few days, this serene lake has witnessed the vibrancy, energy, and determination of young and seasoned sailors from across the nation. I commend each and every participant who took part in this prestigious regatta. Sailing is not just a sport – it is a symbol of resilience, strategy, teamwork, and harmony with nature. Telangana is steadily becoming a hub for adventure and water sports, and I congratulate all winners and organizers for making this regatta a resounding success”

The successful culmination of the regatta marks another milestone for Hyderabad as a growing hub for national and international sailing competitions, reflecting the city's deepening connection with water sports and youth development.