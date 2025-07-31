Tamil Nadu School Exam Schedule 2025–26: Quarterly, Half-Yearly, Annual dates and Holidays

The Tamil Nadu government has announced crucial dates for school exams and holidays in the 2025-2026 academic year. Here's a comprehensive breakdown of the key dates:

Quarterly Exams

Exam Dates: Quarterly exams for students in Classes 1 to 12 will be held from September 18 to 26, 2025.

Quarterly Holidays: Following the exams, schools will remain closed for quarterly holidays from September 27 to October 5, 2025, which includes Ayudha Puja and Vijayadashami celebrations.

School Reopening: Schools will reopen on October 6, 2025, marking the beginning of the second term.

Half-Yearly Exams

Exam Dates: Half-yearly exams are scheduled from December 15 to 23, 2025, for Classes 1 to 12.

Half-Yearly Holidays: The half-yearly holidays will begin on December 24, 2025, and will last for 12 days, with schools reopening on January 5, 2026.

Christmas Break: Christmas, which falls during the break, is listed as a public holiday.

Other Important Dates

Public Exam Schedule: The timetable for public examinations for Classes 10 and 12 will be released separately in October 2025.

Annual Exams: The annual exams for the 2025-26 academic year will begin on April 10, 2026.

Summer Vacation: The final working day of the academic year will be April 24, 2026, and the summer holidays will start on April 25, 2026.

Revision Exams and Working Days

First Revision Exam: January 8-21, 2026 (Classes 10-12)

Second Revision Exam: January 27 to February 4, 2026 (Classes 10-12)

Third Mid-Term Exam: February 17-19, 2026 (Classes 1-9)

Total Working Days: The academic year will have 210 working days, with all Saturdays and Sundays declared as holidays.

The Tamil Nadu School Education Department has released an academic calendar outlining these dates, ensuring a structured and organized academic year for students across the state.

